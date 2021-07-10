Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $133.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.64 million and the highest is $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

