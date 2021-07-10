Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.08 Million

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $545.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.62 million to $547.55 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $374.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

SGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

