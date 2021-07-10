Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.13. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

