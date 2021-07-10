Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.93 EPS

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

