Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.89. Aptiv posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,835. Aptiv has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

