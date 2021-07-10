Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BIG opened at $63.97 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.