Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BIG opened at $63.97 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

