Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

