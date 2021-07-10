Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Chevron posted earnings of ($1.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $7.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.07. 8,567,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.