Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Equifax posted sales of $982.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Equifax stock opened at $248.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $248.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.