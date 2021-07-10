Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $312.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.41 million to $317.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE GDOT opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4,690.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

