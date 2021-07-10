Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

