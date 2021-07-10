Zacks: Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($1.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $122.27. 119,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.