Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

VTNR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.84. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

