Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.85 Million

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report $334.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.90 million and the lowest is $333.46 million. Vonage reported sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vonage by 15.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.28 on Friday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

