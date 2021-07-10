Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report $101.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.04 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

