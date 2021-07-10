Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 255,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

