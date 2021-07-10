Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $225.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $878.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $24,251,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $86.15 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.08.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

