Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,289. The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

