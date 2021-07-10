Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $118.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

FSBW opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp shares are going to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

