Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

NYSE:GPI opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.63. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

