Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $503.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $508.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

