Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

