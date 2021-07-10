Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

