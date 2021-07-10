Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

VCRA stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.75 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $22,995,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.