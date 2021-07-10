Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $50.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.24 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

