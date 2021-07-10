Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.60). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Cellectis stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 343,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $717.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.