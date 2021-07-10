Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

