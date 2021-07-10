Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FOX by 510.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

