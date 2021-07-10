Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Friday. 226,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,774. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.