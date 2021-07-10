Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.82. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.26. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

