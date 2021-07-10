Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $61.35 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $16.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $228.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.44 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGS. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:AGS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $321.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

