Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 623,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,367. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

