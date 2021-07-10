Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $20.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $137.11 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

