Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,734. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

