Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

