Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $5.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.48 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

UNP opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $164.66 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.