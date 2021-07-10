Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post sales of $23.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $92.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.13 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $213.92 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

