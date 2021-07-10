Zap Market Cap Reaches $10.18 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $123,255.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00862421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

