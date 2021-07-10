ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $136.02 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

