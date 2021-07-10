Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,546.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.75 or 0.06297926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.01475854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00398064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00145962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.15 or 0.00626439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00414893 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00321043 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

