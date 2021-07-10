Zealium (NZL) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,617.75

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $30,617.75 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00305940 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,603,984 coins and its circulating supply is 16,603,984 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

