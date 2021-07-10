Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Critical Review

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Alimera Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$117.84 million ($4.19) -12.49 Alimera Sciences $50.82 million 1.25 -$5.34 million ($1.04) -8.83

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimera Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Alimera Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $69.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Alimera Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.02%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.31% -45.11% Alimera Sciences -16.40% N/A -16.01%

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Zentalis Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company also develops ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

