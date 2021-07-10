ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0480 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,423.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

