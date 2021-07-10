Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.21 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $510,277.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00876691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044462 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,824,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

