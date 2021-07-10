Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $838.88 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $838.88 million and $36.75 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00239405 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.26 or 0.00818233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,762,247,103 coins and its circulating supply is 11,470,779,950 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.