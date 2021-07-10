ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.82 million and $27,309.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00161969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.74 or 1.00156010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00947782 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

