ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 25.4% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 131.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $421,579.86 and approximately $55,958.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,800,366,428 coins and its circulating supply is 14,270,445,570 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

