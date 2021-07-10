ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $41,205.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00114319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00161748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.96 or 1.00285430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00949558 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

