Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $31.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Zynex posted sales of $19.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $140.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Zynex stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.