Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Zynga stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,606,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,029. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

